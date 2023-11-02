Sam Bankman-Fried awaits jury’s verdict in his fraud trial

Diego Mendoza /

The fate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried now rests in the jury’s hands, following a weeks-long trial that laid out what has been described as one of the biggest financial fraud cases in U.S. history.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

Both Bankman-Fried – a former Semafor investor – and his attorneys have admitted that he made mistakes in running FTX, but that he did not intentionally defraud investors.

“It’s not a crime to be the CEO of a company that later files for bankruptcy,” lead defense attorney Mark Cohen told jurors.

But witnesses who have taken plea deals with prosecutors, including Caroline Ellison — Bankman-Fried’s former romantic partner and head of Alameda Research hedge fund — told jurors that he was well aware he could potentially be illegally funding Alameda by using customers’ FTX funds.

At one point Bankman-Fried allegedly told Ellison to give crypto lender Genesis an “alternative” balance sheet when suspicions arose about mismanagement. Ellison also testified that he was hoping to repay customers by raising money from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bankman-Fried faces a separate trial for allegedly attempting to bribe Chinese officials.