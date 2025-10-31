Trump-Putin summit officially cancelled

A summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was officially called off, cementing a deterioration of ties between Washington and Moscow.

The cancellation — Trump had cast doubt on attending in recent days — was reported by the Financial Times, which said the Kremlin had refused to make concessions over the war in Ukraine. Relations between the US and Russia have whipsawed since Trump returned to office in January, but Washington has largely trended towards strengthening ties with Kyiv over Moscow in recent weeks.

Two pro-Ukraine activists wrote in The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, that some polling indicated core Republican voters are now warming to the idea of strengthening military support for Kyiv.