Exclusive / Senate Democrat crosses aisle for nutrition aid funding

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Oct 31, 2025, 5:03am EDT
Peter Welch
Nathan Howard/Reuters

Most proposals to ease the shutdown fall along party lines. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., didn’t want to wait for his colleagues to come up with a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program bill.

The Vermont Democrat’s move to back a bill from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to keep food benefits funded represents one of the first inklings of bipartisan movement during the shutdown, indicating the ongoing discomfort with the funding stalemate in both parties.

Welch told Semafor he gave Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a “heads up” on his move, though he added “I don’t ask permission” from anyone.

“My question to myself was, why wouldn’t I support that?” Welch said. “If you have some Republicans that are taking the lead, why not join them? Why not acknowledge my shared concern?”

Benefits are set to lapse this weekend, but if the shutdown keeps dragging, look for Congress to come back to SNAP.

