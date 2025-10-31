Nigeria imposes fuel import tax to boost energy independence

Nigeria imposed a 15% tax on fuel imports as it looks to bolster its energy independence.

Africa’s most populous nation recently started operations at a $20 billion refinery that could be one of the world’s largest once it reaches full capacity, and is aiming to potentially double it in size, part of efforts to strengthen self-sufficiency in Nigeria — at once an oil producer and a fuel importer.

Several African nations have recently made similar moves to strengthen energy autonomy and capture a greater share of the value in the fuel supply chain: Angola, for example, is building its first refinery in 50 years.