Nigeria imposes fuel import tax to boost energy independence

Oct 31, 2025, 6:57am EDT
Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos. Marvellous Durowaiye/File Photo/Reuters

Nigeria imposed a 15% tax on fuel imports as it looks to bolster its energy independence.

Africa’s most populous nation recently started operations at a $20 billion refinery that could be one of the world’s largest once it reaches full capacity, and is aiming to potentially double it in size, part of efforts to strengthen self-sufficiency in Nigeria — at once an oil producer and a fuel importer.

Several African nations have recently made similar moves to strengthen energy autonomy and capture a greater share of the value in the fuel supply chain: Angola, for example, is building its first refinery in 50 years.

A chart showing sub-Saharan Africa’s fuel imports as a share of total good imports

Jeronimo Gonzalez
