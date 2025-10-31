Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Mexico’s economy shrinks amid US tensions

Oct 31, 2025, 6:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of Mexico city’s skyline.
Henry Romero/reuters

Mexico’s economy shrank for the first time in years amid tensions with the US, fueling concerns of a recession.

Despite the government’s plan to stimulate growth, investment in the country has flatlined amid high uncertainty internationally and domestically, experts noted: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened steep tariffs on Mexico if it fails to halt drug and migration flows northward, spooking investment at a time when Mexico could be benefitting from American firms nearshoring their operations.

Meanwhile, a recent constitutional reform that gave Mexico’s ruling party control over all three branches of government has fed fears of rising state control over the economy, eroding confidence. “Virtually everything is contracting” due to uncertainty, an expert told Bloomberg.

A chart showing Mexico’s GDP year-over-year.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD