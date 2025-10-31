Kenya’s internet ad market to be world’s fastest growing

Kenya’s internet advertising market is projected to reach an annual compound growth rate of 16%, generating $470 million in revenue by 2029, according to PwC’s latest African media and entertainment outlook.

The estimate would make Kenya the fastest-growing internet advertising market in the world over the next five years, driven by the increased use of smartphones in the country and across Africa, the report said.

Kenya’s overall entertainment and media sector grew by 7% year-on-year in 2024. Its CAGR from now to 2029 will be around 5%, PwC said.