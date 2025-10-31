Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Kenya’s internet ad market to be world’s fastest growing

Oct 31, 2025, 9:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Duncan Onyango, a game design developer on his laptop.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Kenya’s internet advertising market is projected to reach an annual compound growth rate of 16%, generating $470 million in revenue by 2029, according to PwC’s latest African media and entertainment outlook.

The estimate would make Kenya the fastest-growing internet advertising market in the world over the next five years, driven by the increased use of smartphones in the country and across Africa, the report said.

Kenya’s overall entertainment and media sector grew by 7% year-on-year in 2024. Its CAGR from now to 2029 will be around 5%, PwC said.

Alexander Onukwue
AD