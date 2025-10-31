Global solar boom tempers climate change pessimism

The world is experiencing a solar boom that has vastly outperformed expectations and tempered pessimism around climate change.

Delegates will next month gather for the COP30 climate conference against a backdrop of progress, the Financial Times wrote: There is already four times as much solar capacity worldwide as analysts in 2010 forecast for 2035, and predictions of warming have fallen from 4°C to 2.6°C.

But momentum is uneven. US support for solar has collapsed: Subsidies have been scrapped and permitting has become more difficult, even as other countries have raced ahead. That slower growth means that targets to triple global solar capacity by 2030 will probably be missed, and growing demand for energy means emissions are still rising.