US struggles to stop China tech dominance

China is still on track to become a technological superpower despite US tariffs and export controls, Bloomberg reported. Of 13 key emerging technologies identified in a 2015 government report, China is a global leader in five of them — including electric vehicles and solar panels — and is catching up in seven others, Bloomberg’s researchers found.

Outside the US, the world is increasingly using Chinese technology: “China’s technological rise will not be stymied, and might not even be slowed, by US restrictions,” the head of a US-based economics research group said. While the two countries will keep competing for technological superiority irrespective of who wins the US presidential election, Washington is now most focused on stopping China from accessing the chips that power artificial intelligence.