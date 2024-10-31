US inflation on track to meet Federal Reserve’s 2% target

The headline rate of inflation in the US was 2.1% in September, according to new Bureau of Economic Analysis figures released Thursday — close to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% and the lowest since February 2021.

The seasonally adjusted personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the central bank’s preferred economic indicators, rose 0.2% during the last month. The core PCE, which doesn’t include volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3%.

Despite many Americans reporting that they feel crushed by high prices, consumer spending increased, likely driven by higher wages, Bloomberg wrote. There was also a decline in saving, the outlet noted, which likely “helped prop up spending throughout the third quarter.” Overall, the numbers “offer mixed news for voters seeking to get a sense of where the economy stands heading into the Nov. 5 presidential election, with consumers continuing to spend even as inflation lingers.”