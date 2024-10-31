Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

South Africa downgrades projections for economic growth

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Oct 31, 2024, 7:29am EDT
Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the annual BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia
Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

South Africa’s government unveiled grim budget forecasts, downgrading its projections for economic growth.

Pretoria will cut spending in a bid to reduce debt and narrow budget deficits, South Africa’s Mail & Guardian reported. The latest estimates demonstrate the scale of the challenge facing the country, whose poor public infrastructure — particularly its electricity shortfalls — has curtailed growth and thus tax intake.

Following elections in May, centrist and business-friendly parties were included for the first time in a coalition government, buoying hopes that South Africa could regain economic momentum. Changes are underway, Bloomberg reported, with electricity provision notably improving.

A chart showing how South Africa’s share of sub-Saharan Africa total GDP has gone down since 1990
AD