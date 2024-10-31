North Korea conducts missile test days ahead of US election

North Korea said it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, a move experts said was aimed at grabbing US attention ahead of next week’s presidential election.

Pyongyang said the ICBM stayed in the air for longer than any previous test, a sign of both its increased range and its ability to carry heavier payloads.

The announcement was one of a number of saber-rattling moves by US adversaries in the runup to Tuesday’s vote: Moscow this week carried out nuclear weapons exercises.

Global uncertainty is growing over the election, the consequences of which will be felt the world over, with the price of gold — traditionally a haven asset in times of turmoil — rising to record levels.