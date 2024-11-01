How every paper of record is endorsing — or not — in the US presidential race

The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times’ decisions to forgo endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential race has drawn scrutiny and mass subscription cancellations, but the papers are not outliers in the current media landscape.

Across the US, print media has increasingly chosen not to endorse a White House contender this year, according to a Semafor review of every state’s newspaper of record, along with other notable local and national outlets and magazines. Of the publications that have endorsed, the overwhelming majority backed Harris, while a handful supported Trump.

AD

The growing number of outlets deciding to remain on the sidelines marks a significant shift from 2016, when 57 of America’s top 100 newspapers supported Hillary Clinton, with only 26 of the country’s largest papers choosing not to endorse, according to a University of California, Santa Barbara research project.

For some publications, a non-endorsement is standard: The Wall Street Journal hasn’t endorsed in a presidential race since 1928, when it backed Republican Herbert Hoover.

Others have shifted away from tradition in recent years, and now only endorse in local or state races; newspaper chains including Gannett, Alden Global’s MediaNews Group, and Tribune Publishing have all axed presidential endorsements, impacting dozens of papers. Both Gannett and MediaNews Group defended their decisions by saying they were doubling down on just-the-facts reporting at a moment of intense political polarization.

AD

Some local papers publicly defended their decision not to endorse by arguing that Americans don’t need editorial boards to inform their vote: “We are confident in the ability of informed citizens to decide whom they wish to vote for,” the Minnesota Star Tribune told its readers. “We’re endorsing you!”

Still, many of the country’s largest papers continue to back candidates, including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and the San Francisco Chronicle, which plans to publish its choice on Sunday — two days before the election.