Why women will decide if the US elects its first female president

The divide between men and women voters has perhaps never been so stark as it is in the run up to the 2024 US election: Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by double digits with women, while the former president’s support among men has never been so pronounced.

With just days before the election, the Harris campaign is doubling down on its abortion messaging in the hope of persuading enough moderate women to vote Democrat. In a tied race, convincing just a few thousand women in the right states to opt for Harris could determine who wins the White House.

However, recent reporting suggests women in some key swing states like Arizona and Nevada may be more willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on abortion.