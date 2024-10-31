Ahead of US election, the debate over the Electoral College is back in the spotlight

With days before the Nov. 5 US presidential election, the debate — and criticism — over how Americans vote for the president is back in the spotlight.

The Electoral College — a system whereby state electors award votes to the candidate that wins the state’s popular vote — has been criticized for decades for giving voters in a handful of key states disproportionate power over choosing the president. Prominent politicians, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, have called for the presidency to be decided by the popular vote instead. If that were the case, then the outcome of some federal elections would be very different: Hilary Clinton would have won the presidency in 2016, for example, and Al Gore would have won in 2000.

Fueling the debate is a larger conversation over voting rules and partisan politics. Republicans have recently benefited from the makeup of the electoral college, although their advantage appears to be waning as the voting patterns of suburban America change and there’s no guarantee it will favor one party or the other in the future.