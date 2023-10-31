Venezuela’s election crisis takes another turn

Jenna Moon /

Venezuela’s top court Monday suspended the results of the opposition party’s presidential primary, calling into question whether the country would be able to hold democratic elections next year.

Opposition politician María Corina Machado, long an adversary of President Nicolás Maduro’s government, won her party’s primary with 93% of the vote, but has been barred from running in an election until 2030.

The move could potentially prompt the U.S. to reinstate sanctions that it had rolled back in exchange for Caracas restoring democratic norms and lifting bans on some opposition candidates.