Israel’s economy contracts as war nears one-month mark

The shekel has dropped to a 14-year low, and the government has earmarked $30 billion to bolster its value. Still, Central Bank Gov. Amir Yaron believes that the economy is “robust.” Speaking at a press briefing, Yaron said the Israeli economy has historically recovered from such crises. “I have no doubt that it will do so this time as well,” he said. The bank cut its 2023 growth forecast to 2.3%, down from 3% — though those projections assume that the fighting remains contained at the country’s southern border.