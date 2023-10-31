Indian opposition leaders accuse Modi of spying on their iPhones

Diego Mendoza /

India’s opposition leaders accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to hack into their phones after Apple notified some lawmakers, activists, and journalists that their iPhones had been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers.”

The government said it would investigate the matter. Apple clarified that it did “not attribute the notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker,” but opposition leaders were quick to point a finger at Modi and his BJP party, citing the 2021 Pegasus spyware scandal which had targeted government critics.