Comcast and Sky are taking the streaming wars with Netflix to Africa

Africa’s leading TV streaming player Showmax is being overhauled with investment by U.S. cable giant Comcast to take on Netflix, which has been growing rapidly on the continent with more subscribers and a string of exclusive content deals.

The revamp of Showmax is aimed at boosting its monetization, while also helping its parent MultiChoice maintain its control of lucrative sports broadcasting rights in Africa should the likes of Apple and Amazon come after them, according to an executive at Sky which is owned by Comcast.

“I don’t see Showmax just as a growth opportunity; it’s also an opportunity to build resilience,” said Andrea Zappia, Sky CEO for new markets and businesses. He joined the MultiChoice board in August, four months after Showmax sealed a partnership with NBCUniversal and Sky that will see NBCUniversal own a 30% stake in the revamped Showmax platform dubbed Showmax 2.0. Both NBCUniversal and Sky are owned by Comcast.

Zappia said that boosting the Showmax platform would strengthen MultiChoice’s hand by enabling a competitive live-streaming option as has been seen with NBC’s Peacock in the U.S. and Sky in the UK.