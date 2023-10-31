Chinese embassy in France compares Gaza with Xinjiang

Diego Mendoza /

Some Chinese political pundits and diplomatic officials are drawing comparisons between Gaza and Xinjiang in what appears to be an attempt to suggest that while Beijing’s policy in Xinjiang has brought prosperity to its predominantly Muslim population of Uyghurs, the West and Israel’s policies in Gaza have wrought destruction.

The Chinese Embassy in France on Monday posted a photo comparison on X showing a devastated Gaza versus a highly-developed Xinjiang, writing “Untitled.” The photo went viral among China and Palestine watchers who criticized Beijing for attempting to whitewash what many have described as a cultural genocide of Xinjiang’s Uyghur community. China’s director of cultural affairs in Pakistan also shared, and then later deleted, the same post, Newsweek reported.

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of state tabloid the Global Times, posted on Weibo that Beijing does not currently have a violent conflict with Uyghurs because “the Chinese regime did not engage in a bloodbath-style retaliation” after the 2014 terrorist attacks in Xinjiang.

China has so far refused to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and has criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as “collective punishment.”