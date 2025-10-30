US weight-loss drugs drive drop in obesity levels

Obesity levels in the US are falling, driven by the increased use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic. The US has some of the highest obesity rates in the world, and the percentage of Americans with BMI over 30 — the classification for obesity — peaked at 39.9% in 2022, but has now fallen to 37%, according to Gallup data. It’s the first time in over a decade that obesity rates have not risen.

The survey also found that the number of people using GLP-1 drugs has grown from 5.8% of the population in February 2024 to 12.4% today, and that the age groups with the greatest rates of use have shown the fastest weight loss.