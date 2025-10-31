Uncommon bonds: IRS error notices

Though work has largely ground to a halt on Capitol Hill during the government shutdown, the Senate did manage to pass a bill last week designed to make it easier for taxpayers to understand the errors the IRS finds in their returns and their rights.

The bill from Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., called the IRS Math and Taxpayer Help Act, would require these notices to include clear descriptions of the errors; to compute the adjustments; and to specify the deadline for challenging them.

“When trying to make government work better for people, I look for good partners wherever I can find them,” Warren told Semafor in a statement. “It’s just common sense that the IRS would break down math errors for taxpayers and tell taxpayers what their rights are.”

The measure passed the Senate by unanimous consent last week, after clearing the House in a voice vote in March (both actions signal broad support for the policy). The House measure was co-sponsored by Reps. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, and Brad Schneider, D-Ill., both of whom are members of the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax policy legislation.

It’s unclear when President Donald Trump will sign the bill into law, but he’s expected to do so; the White House didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.