Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

UN risks becoming collection of ‘zombie’ bodies, Canberra says

Oct 30, 2025, 6:46am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The UN building in NY.
Carlo Allegri/File Photo/Reuters

The UN risks becoming a collection of “zombie” bodies if it does not urgently reform its institutions in the face of drastic funding cuts, Australia’s foreign minister warned.

Attention has largely focused on Washington paring back its contributions, but writing for the Lowy Institute, a leading Sydney-based think tank, Penny Wong noted that six of the top 10 donors looked set to cut their commitments, leaving open the risk of “a UN that simply contracts, becoming increasingly dysfunctional.”

Ultimately, she argued, mid-sized powers like Australia and smaller countries had to drive change at the UN “because we have the greatest interest.” Multilateralism “expanded our choices and our power,” she added.

Prashant Rao
AD