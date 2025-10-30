Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump hails Xi meeting, but analysts are less bullish

Oct 30, 2025, 6:39pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump scored Thursday’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a 12 out of 10, but analysts were less bullish.

As part of the trade truce, Washington lowered tariffs in exchange for China freeing up rare earth export controls and buying more US soybeans. Both sides did not want a decoupling and strived to preserve the status quo with a “temporary patch-up,” a former CIA China analyst said: “Nobody had the upper hand,” a Eurasia Group expert concurred.

Still, Xi walked away having proven China’s “capacity to hit back,” The New York Times wrote, while Trump “backed down from a fight… that would have been too costly for the US,” Semafor’s Andy Browne argued.

Chart showing US public’s assessment of US and China military and economic power
J.D. Capelouto
AD