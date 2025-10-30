Exclusive / Republican voters back sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

A majority of likely Republican primary voters would support President Donald Trump selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine so the country can strike targets deeper inside Russia, according to new polling shared first with Semafor.

The poll — conducted by Public Opinion Strategies for the Ukraine Freedom Project, which advocates for more congressional funding of Ukraine — found that 63% of GOP voters support Trump sending these long-range missiles to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 37% disapprove.

Meanwhile, a majority of Republican voters (53%) still opposes Congress approving more military aid for Ukraine.

The poll was conducted Oct. 7-13, ahead of Trump’s most recent meeting with Zelenskyy, during which he rejected the Ukrainian leader’s bid for Tomahawks.

Trump has since shifted on Russia with an announcement of new sanctions, which Zelenskyy hopes will be followed by an affirmative decision on the missiles.