Protests erupt in Cameroon, Tanzania over disputed elections

Oct 30, 2025, 6:38am EDT
Protests in Cameroon.
Desire Danga Essigue/Reuters

Demonstrators clashed with police in Cameroon and Tanzania following disputed elections in both countries, the latest signs of growing voter dissatisfaction with electoral processes in Africa.

Protesters in Cameroon took to cities across the country days after President Paul Biya secured an extension to his 43-year rule in a process experts say was marred by irregularities. Meanwhile, police in Tanzania’s biggest city fired gunshots and tear gas against protestors who criticized yesterday’s election that was preceded by the disappearance and detention of leading opposition politicians.

The protests reflect a worrying trend across sub-Saharan Africa: According to a recent poll by Afrobarometer, a pollster, just 39% of respondents trust their national electoral commission.

A chart showing the electoral democracy index scores by continent.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
