Fewer Americans say crime is a major problem, poll finds

As President Donald Trump looks to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital and beyond, fewer Americans see crime as a serious problem — or a growing one.

New Gallup polling shows that 49% of US adults view crime as a serious problem, while an identical share say crime has increased over the last year. Those numbers represent a decrease of seven percentage points and 15 percentage points, respectively, since 2024.

These figures are also at their lowest levels since 2018; Americans increasingly saw crime as a problem during the early 2020s, after the COVID-19 pandemic and during the end of Trump’s first term and beginning of Joe Biden’s term.

The polling is a mixed bag for Trump — it may show that voters think his moves are working, but it also may signal that the electorate is less interested in focusing on the issue.