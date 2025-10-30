Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Louvre pays tribute to the ‘First Painter to the Emperor’

Oct 30, 2025, 12:43pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Jacques Louis-David, “The Death of Marat” (1793)/“Napoleon Crossing the Alps” (1801)
Jacques Louis-David, “The Death of Marat” (1793)/“Napoleon Crossing the Alps” (1801)

A massive exhibition celebrating the bicentenary of Jacques Louis-David, whose paintings chronicled the French Revolution and Napoleonic era in real time, opened at the Louvre in Paris.

An arch neo-classicist, David’s tortuous career progression tracked political developments in France: The recipient of a Louvre studio from Louis XVI, David would go on to paint the defining images of revolution in The Tennis Court Oath and The Death of Marat, and later became “First Painter to the Emperor” under Napoleon Bonaparte, after escaping the guillotine (unlike his friend Maximilien Robespierre).

Though his political opportunism is perhaps not personally admirable, David “brought painting thrillingly to a crossroads with politics,” the Financial Times wrote, “and his life … is necessarily fascinating.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD