Washington Post pays to boost stories critical of Trump as subscribers flee

It’s difficult not to see the Post’s move as anything other than a reaction to the massive subscriber departure following its non-endorsement decision last week.

On Friday, The Washington Post announced that it would no longer be endorsing presidential candidates, a decision that billionaire Jeff Bezos said would ultimately restore reader faith in the paper. It was a remarkable reversal for a publication that boosted its readership through critical reporting and editorials about Trump’s presidency, even rebranding itself as a crucial part of the continuation of American democracy. The decision not to endorse immediately sparked a wave of outrage among the paper’s liberal readers, reportedly prompting more than 250,000 subscribers — 10% of the paper’s subscriber base — to cancel their subscription.

Prior to Monday, the paper had run just around a dozen ads all month on Facebook, which largely featured simple Post branding without any mention of Trump. Monday’s paid Facebook push was a clear acknowledgment that the paper hopes to win back some of the anti-Trump subscribers that may have canceled. It’s also a demonstration of just how much the Post is reliant on liberal readers opposed to Trump for revenue. Instead of using the opportunity to boost its tech or culture coverage, the paper leaned more into what it knows converts readers into subscribers: Its critical reporting and op-eds about the former president.