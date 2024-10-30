US distances itself from Israel after latest deadly strike in Gaza

The US criticized Israel for a “horrifying” airstrike in northern Gaza and over the country’s ban of the UN’s aid agency for the Palestinian Territories, illustrating the increasingly public gulf between the two allies.

More than 90 people — including at least 20 children — were reported killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in the Gazan town of Beit Lahiya.

Washington’s concern over the Israeli Parliament’s vote to ban the UN agency, meanwhile, comes amid mounting international opprobrium over the war in Gaza: South Africa this week filed documents with the International Court of Justice offering “facts and evidence” it said substantiated its argument that Israel is committing genocide in the territory.