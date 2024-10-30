Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US distances itself from Israel after latest deadly strike in Gaza

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 30, 2024, 7:11am EDT
Middle East
A damaged sign is pictured at the headquarters of UNRWA, following an Israeli raid, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City.
Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US criticized Israel for a “horrifying” airstrike in northern Gaza and over the country’s ban of the UN’s aid agency for the Palestinian Territories, illustrating the increasingly public gulf between the two allies.

More than 90 people — including at least 20 children — were reported killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in the Gazan town of Beit Lahiya.

Washington’s concern over the Israeli Parliament’s vote to ban the UN agency, meanwhile, comes amid mounting international opprobrium over the war in Gaza: South Africa this week filed documents with the International Court of Justice offering “facts and evidence” it said substantiated its argument that Israel is committing genocide in the territory.

AD