The world celebrates Diwalloween

The world is celebrating Diwali and Halloween concurrently on Thursday. In the US, some Indian Americans are combining the festivals as “Diwalloween,” using aesthetics from both cultures to craft costumes and feasting on Diwali and Halloween treats, The Washington Post reported. The Indian celebration of light over darkness is a consumer juggernaut within India, with festive sales expected to surpass $50 billion across the country.

In Japan, meanwhile, one website brought back its Halloween competition for the best “mundane” costume, in a celebration of the ultra-ordinary. Costumes included: “Person standing in line at the security checkpoint of an airport” and “That one coworker who kindly fills the office humidifier with water every morning.”