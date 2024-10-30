The world braces for the fallout of next week’s US election

Next week’s US presidential election will likely result in a more inward-looking, nationalist country at best, and an amplification of global instability at worst, multiple international opinion pieces argued.

In The Indian Express, a foreign-policy expert wrote that ex-President Donald Trump’s enduring appeal points to “a new era of international relations,” whether or not he wins. Trump’s return to the White House, the Financial Times’ chief economics commentator warned, would encourage “rightwing populists seeking power, particularly in Europe,” while a contested result would have global ramifications, a London-based journalist noted in Foreign Policy, given Washington’s role in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East: “The rest of the world isn’t ready for months of chaos in Washington.”