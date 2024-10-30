Prague theater with great name celebrates 65 years

A legendary Prague theater that shares its name with — well, us — marks 65 years since its first performance. “Semafor” is Czech for traffic light, and the name also forms an acronym for the different genres in the Semafor theater’s repertoire, including film, poetry, jazz, dance, and puppetry.

Co-founder Jiří Suchý is still writing at 93, though he mostly reworks old material, he told Radio Prague International: “Of course it’s nicer to take what’s already been written and maybe rewrite it a little bit, but mainly I do it because I realise that nobody knows that stuff any more.” While this Semafor is only two years old, we hope to still be writing for you in 2087 — maybe even with puppets.