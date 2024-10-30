Europe and China’s EV trade war is starting to escalate

Beijing has apparently instructed Chinese automakers to halt investments in European countries that support higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The warning comes after reporting earlier this month found Chinese automakers planned to stop expanding in Europe.

It’s the first retaliatory measure to come after the European Union finalized duty hikes of up to 45% on Chinese-made EVs Wednesday after planned negotiations between Brussels and Beijing to avoid increased tariffs fell through.

Beijing is taking a carrot and stick approach, however, seemingly rewarding countries that abstained or voted against the higher EV tariffs. On a diplomatic visit this week, Finland was promised visa free entry for its citizens to China and greater cooperation on green energy.