Elon Musk’s employees don’t share his politics

Elon Musk’s employees may share his visions of colonizing Mars, building electric robotaxis, implanting brain chips, and digging holes. But they don’t share his politics.

Workers at his three biggest companies — X, Tesla, and SpaceX — have overwhelmingly donated to Democratic candidates and political action committees this election cycle, even as Musk has spent more than $75 million to elect former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. Their donations are mostly relatively small and given directly to the candidates. The data suggest that Musk’s companies follow the new Silicon Valley pattern — familiar across industries — in which the rank-and-file often support Democrats as executives lean Republican.

The donations align with past contributions. In 2020, employees from SpaceX and Tesla respectively donated seven and nine times the amount to Democratic candidates and their PACs than to the GOP, OpenSecrets data shows. Employees at Twitter, which Musk did not own at the time, contributed 15 times more money to Democrats or progressive-leaning PACs during that election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Representatives from SpaceX, Tesla, and X did not respond to Semafor’s requests for comment.

Political donations from employees at Musk’s other companies — Neuralink, xAI, and the Boring Company — were negligible, Federal Election Commission data shows.