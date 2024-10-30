UK government outlines first budget as Labour seeks to plug spending ‘black hole’

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves unveiled the Autumn Budget to Parliament on Wednesday. The budget is the new Labour government’s first fiscal policy outline — the center-left party stormed back to power in the UK after 14 years of successive Conservative governments.

Reeves has repeatedly warned of the need to plug a £22 billion ($52 billion) budget “black hole” left by the previous Conservative government through cuts and new taxes.

The proposed changes include increasing National Insurance contributions paid by employers, abolishing certain tax loop holes for UK residents who list their permanent address abroad, and raising the national minimum wage.