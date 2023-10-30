What Biden’s AI executive order means for data privacy

J.D. Capelouto /

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a wide-reaching executive order Monday aimed at both managing the risks of artificial intelligence and harnessing the power of the swiftly evolving technology.

Among other directives, companies will have to submit the test results of their AI models to the government before they’re made public, and officials will develop standards for authenticating and watermarking photos and videos generated by AI.

One of the most in-depth sections of the order covers the issue of privacy, directing federal agencies to explore ways to keep AI from putting people’s data at risk.