How Hong Kong’s national security law is eroding academic rights

Diego Mendoza /

Hong Kong on Friday rescinded the visa for a prominent Tiananmen massacre academic, the latest political crackdown after Beijing imposed its National Security Law (NSL) on the city.

Rowena He, a Canadian academic who had secured a temporary research position at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told the Financial Times that she had been “terminated with immediate effect,” with the university deferring to the city’s immigration department for a reason behind the rejection.