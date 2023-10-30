What Matthew Perry and Chandler Bing meant to the world

Karina Tsui /

Matthew Perry, who famously portrayed Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, died over the weekend.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources, though the actor’s cause of death is still unknown.

Around the world, celebrities and fans mourned the megastar and paid tribute to his talent and deadpan delivery as Chandler, as well as his honesty in sharing his struggles with substance abuse and helping others.