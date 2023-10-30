Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza

Jenna Moon /

Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in what it calls a “new phase in the war.”

Israel said it struck as many as 600 Hamas targets overnight, and tanks have entered the enclave, while it remained unclear if this escalation of attacks was the formal start of its anticipated ground invasion.

The expansion comes as global powers call for increased humanitarian aid into the Strip. An estimated 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, many of them children. More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza, days after 120 countries voted for a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce.” Only 12 countries joined Israel and the U.S. in opposing the resolution, with 45, including the U.K., abstaining.