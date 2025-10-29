Trump defends Israel’s Gaza strikes

US President Donald Trump defended overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza that left dozens dead, an assault that threatened to end an already-fragile ceasefire.

Trump backed Israel’s argument that it had carried out the attacks in response to Hamas breaching the truce. But he added that “nothing” would jeopardize the deal that has seen Israeli hostages returned from Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the resumption of aid into the enclave.

Both sides have traded accusations of ceasefire violations since its implementation; the Israel Defense Forces pledged to return to the truce on Wednesday morning, though the IDF warned it would “respond firmly to any violation,” Haaretz reported.