The CEO who flouted the shutdown to go public

Since the US government shut down 30 days ago, no large company has dared to go public without a final all-clear from Washington’s furloughed regulators. That ends today.

AI-driven travel-and-expense platform Navan will debut on the Nasdaq Thursday, targeting a $6.2 billion valuation. That’s below its last private mark, but still one of the largest debuts of the year — and one of the gutsiest, testing uncharted regulatory waters.

The shutdown ground to a near-halt an IPO market that was just getting going, with Figma, Netskope, and Chime all seeing big pops. Companies can move ahead with IPOs as long as they don’t deviate from the terms that the Securities and Exchange Commission, pre-furlough, approved. They can’t respond to real-time demand by changing the price, which could limit how much money they raise and invite potential scrutiny once regulators are back on the job.

Other IPO-bound companies, including AI chipmaker Cerebras, have yanked their listings, opting to wait rather than risk the SEC coming back later with foot faults.

AD

By going forward, Navan locked itself into selling 30 million shares at $25 apiece — no minor consideration, given the number of deals that have priced higher than their stated range this year (Figma surged 250% on its debut day).

“We have really good advisers,” Navan co-founder and CEO Ariel Cohen said in an interview. “It led to a really good discussion with the SEC, which paved the way — not just for us, for anyone who wants to be public in this market.”

“The question was: Are we ready as a company, and are we going to benefit from this, and do we see a major drawback? And the answer was: Let’s go.”