Exclusive / Senate shrugs at dovish Fed chair finalists

The five remaining candidates for Federal Reserve chair have all recently advocated for much lower interest rates — but key members of the congressional committee that will consider the nomination say that won’t change much for the central bank.

“I don’t think [their leadership] is going to move the needle; particularly now with the uncertainty around employment numbers [during the shutdown], I think they’re going to maintain a conservative posture,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor. “I can’t imagine there’s going to be a precipitous decline from 25 basis points” once they’re confirmed.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., pointed out that the chair will be just one of a dozen votes on monetary policy and that investors may also play a role in constraining them: “The markets will tell us whether or not the choice that is made is viewed by the market as being the right choice.”

“I don’t think the president will pick a bad choice,” Rounds added. “It’s just a matter of whether or not the person coming in will understand how critical it is that they be consistently perceived as being independent of the White House.”