Nvidia hits $5 trillion valuation

Oct 29, 2025, 6:22pm EDT
Nvidia’s CEO
Ann Wang/File Photo/Reuters

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first publicly traded company to hit a $5 trillion valuation, bolstered by the AI boom and a spate of new deals.

The US chip giant, which hit the $4 trillion mark 11 weeks ago, has redefined “the meaning of ‘big’ in Big Tech,” a Bloomberg tech columnist wrote: Nvidia has become integral to the functioning of the global economy, which also makes it “a potential $5 trillion single point of failure.”

The milestone comes amid questions over Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market — an issue Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could address during their meeting Thursday — and looming concerns of an AI bubble.

Other Big Tech firms with ballooning valuations, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta, reported higher-than-expected revenues Wednesday.

J.D. Capelouto
