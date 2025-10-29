Nvidia CEO ‘proud and delighted’ to support Trump ballroom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn’t have any qualms about advertising his personal relationship with President Donald Trump, which has helped secure his company some valuable policy victories.

Huang talked up Trump’s policies at Nvidia’s tech conference in Washington, and during a Q&A with reporters revealed that Trump calls him at night.

“No one works harder — 100% of his phone calls to me are at 10:30 pm his time,” said Huang, who described Trump as always conveying his goal to “make America rich.”

Nvidia is also among the donors to Trump’s massive ballroom construction production, Jensen confirmed.

“I’m incredibly proud and delighted to help contribute in a small way to what will clearly be a historic and a national monument for our country,” he told reporters.

The conference continues today, but Huang is likely jetting off to APEC in South Korea (where Trump will also be).