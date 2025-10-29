Ex-Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger wants to Christianize Silicon Valley with AI

Former Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger has worked most of this year as executive chairman and head of technology at Gloo, which is building chatbots and AI assistants for religious organizations. The initiative is part of a larger pursuit by Gelsinger to inject Christian values into Silicon Valley and Washington, DC: “My life mission has been [to] work on a piece of technology that would improve the quality of life of every human on the planet and hasten the coming of Christ’s return,” he told The Guardian.

With $164 million in total funding, Gloo develops AI products helping faith-based organizations connect with their congregations, reach potential new members, and automate administrative work. According to its website, it serves more than 300,000 churches, and 150,000 parachurch ministries and faith-based nonprofits. The technology has gained traction in conservative political circles, with some lawmakers expressing interest in using the company’s products at their churches, The Guardian reported. Its popularity comes alongside a rightward shift in Silicon Valley and the White House’s embrace of Christian nationalism.