Dutch parliamentary election tests ruling far-right party

Dutch voters cast ballots today in a parliamentary election in which a far-right party that led opinion polls for months has seen its advantage narrow into a three-horse race.

Anti-immigration nationalist Geert Wilders won a shock election victory two years ago, but his party has struggled to enact policies or maintain a grip on government. As a result, this latest vote is in effect “a referendum on the far right,” The New York Times noted: Like much of Europe, the Netherlands is grappling with an aging population, a lack of necessary workers, and a paucity of housing, alongside tensions over immigration.

Online betting markets for now have the main center-right party as a narrow favorite over Wilders’ PVV.