Critics challenge legality of US’ LatAm strikes

The US struck four more vessels alleged to be carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific, part of a military campaign that analysts say is drastically expanding American presidential power.

Washington’s offensive has accelerated in recent days; US lawmakers, including Republicans, have criticized the strikes, which have not been approved by Congress. US President Donald Trump says his country is in “armed conflict” with “narco-terrorists,” and argues that he doesn’t need Congressional authorization, a stance challenged by legal experts.

In effect, Axios noted, Trump is “asserting the right to unilaterally use the military wherever, whenever and be the sole judge and jury of his own actions,” an expansion of presidential authority that could have long-term consequences for US foreign policy.