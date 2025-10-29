Exclusive / AWS’ mega multistate AI data center is powering Anthropic’s Claude

Anthropic’s Claude AI model is now running on 1 million of Amazon’s custom Trainium 2 AI processors, the company said Wednesday. Those processors are part of Amazon Web Services’ massive Project Rainier AI data center. Unlike most massive AI clusters, which are in one building or close together, Rainier is spread out across three states — Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Mississippi — according to a person familiar with the matter. The location in Pennsylvania has not previously been reported. The majority of chips are used for inference, and Anthropic uses a portion of the chips in evening hours for training runs. Those runs are paused during the day, when inference workloads increase.