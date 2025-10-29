View / Autonomous weapons need more guardrails as AI takes hold

Is it time for society to start having a serious discussion about autonomous weapons? With Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set to meet on Thursday, and Taiwan sure to be a topic of discussion, it’s clear that the US and China are both investing serious resources into building drones, missiles, and other ballistics capable of finding, following, and destroying targets — and killing humans.

I’ve been thinking about this since talking to John Dulin, co-founder of defense tech startup Modern Intelligence, who persuaded me that this debate is stuck in the past.

I pointed out to Dulin that my Chinese-made robot vacuum cleaner has practically enough technology in it to be used in an autonomous weapon (though not a very good one). Militaries have gone much further. The remaining question is where we place the guardrails — and at what point we give software the power to kill.

Most people’s reflexive answer to that question is “never,” and conventional wisdoms is that killer systems require a “human in the loop” — an Air Force officer or civilian, in a building in Virginia or Kyiv, pushing the fatal button.

The problem is that autonomous weapons are more of a continuum. For instance: Drones can be flown by a human remotely and then switched to autonomous mode once a target is identified in order to avoid jamming technology.

Going from today’s level of autonomy to scenarios where the AI finds the target on its own is mainly a software challenge, and one that is being tackled for civilian use in the private sector.

The hypotheticals are complicated: What about attacks moving too fast for humans? What if an adversary breaks the connection between the human and weapon? It’s worth a public conversation on hard questions like the standard for accuracy. Deploying a weapon with 99.9999% chance of hitting the intended target is a lot different than 90%. Where do you draw the line?