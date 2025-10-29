AI agents are getting a lobby group in DC

A new AI industry group that includes startups like Anthropic and established players like Intuit aims to educate lawmakers about one of the AI world’s buzziest topics: agents.

Despite 2025 earning the nickname “the year of AI agents,” members of the newly formed Agentic Futures Initiative believe lawmakers and policy officials need to better understand the technology to ensure new products remain interoperable across platforms, secure, and private. How that plays out will have major ramifications for how open the ecosystem is to competitors and upstarts.

“We just saw it as a massive void,” Ryan Dattilo, partner of Aquia Group, the lobbying firm organizing the effort, told Semafor. “We need to bring everyone together in a more organized fashion.”